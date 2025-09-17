BLYP ropes in Rannvijay Singha as brand ambassador

Smart parking platform BLYP, formerly known as ParkMate, has appointed actor and television personality Rannvijay Singha as its brand ambassador.
The brand said the move is part of efforts to strengthen its brand presence and connect with a wider audience as it repositions itself with a new identity and vision.
Singha, who has a significant following among millennials and Gen Z, will feature in the brand’s upcoming campaigns, which are expected to coincide with a new product launch.
Dhananjaya Bharadwaj, Co-founder & CEO, BLYP, said, "We are delighted to have Rannvijay join BLYPas our brand ambassador. Rannvijay has been a youth icon since my formative years. I have always been his big fan. His persona of being the reliable, strong-willed and trustworthy big bro and his background as an automobile lover fit him the best as the face of BLYP. His relatability, authenticity, and strong connection with urban, tier-ii and iii town audiences alike, perfectly align with our mission to redefine parking and mobility in India.”
Abhimanyu Singh, Co-founder & COO, BLYP, added, “Rannvijay has inspired me personally since my school days. His connection with automobiles and his ability to influence millions make him the perfect face for BLYP. With Rannvijay on board, Blyp is set to define a new narrative in urban mobility, shifting users away from outdated parking systems to a more seamless and magical experience. It’s not just about parking anymore. It’s about making the smart move with BLYP.”
Speaking on the association, Singha said, "I am excited to partner with BLYP, a brand that is solving one of the biggest challenges of urban living, parking. Their vision of making the process seamless and digital resonates strongly with me, and I look forward to being part of this journey to make mobility smarter for everyone."