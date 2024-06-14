BMC introduces stricter hoarding rules and digital ad guidelines after tragic crash

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a draft policy for hoardings in Mumbai, which includes provisions for advertisements on skywalks, balloons, stationary vehicles, and business premises, according to the Times of India. The policy proposes that the minimum distance between two large hoardings should be 70 metres. For stationary vehicles, the minimum distance from other advertisements should be 30 metres, and for skywalks and foot over-bridges, it should be 10 feet, as reported by the newspaper.
This move to regulate outdoor advertising follows the collapse of a 100-foot hoarding in Mumbai that resulted in 17 deaths and numerous injuries.
The draft policy also addresses guidelines for digitised advertisements, with a meeting scheduled for next week to discuss these ads, an official told TOI. The policy will soon be open for public suggestions and objections.
Under the new policy, hoardings near high-tension wires will require a "no-objection certificate (NOC)" from the power distribution company. Illuminated digitised hoardings will need a NOC from the joint commissioner of traffic police.
Additionally, the BMC has proposed adding QR codes to billboards, which will provide details such as the licence issuance date, hoarding size, validity, and owner information when scanned.
The policy also includes fees for advertisements with social messages by government authorities, and non-payment will result in advertisers being blacklisted.
On Wednesday, the BMC instructed licence inspectors to report on the size of hoardings, the presence of QR codes, and the status of digital hoardings being turned off by 11 pm. Reports are to be submitted by June 19, and the BMC warned that any false information in the reports would result in strict action against the inspection team.