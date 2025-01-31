BMC's new hoarding policy sparks debate over visual clutter & safety

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposed outdoor advertising policy has drawn criticism from citizens and industry stakeholders over changes that could impact the city’s aesthetics and safety.
Following the collapse of a hoarding in Ghatkopar in May 2024, which resulted in 17 deaths and 74 injuries, the BMC introduced the Draft Policy of Outdoor Advertisements, 2024, in August and sought public feedback. While suggestions were initially invited over 15 days, the process slowed due to the Assembly elections.
A key point of contention is the reduction of the minimum distance between hoardings from 100 metres to 70 metres, which some argue will increase visual clutter. The absence of zoning-based size restrictions and the approval of mobile van advertisements have also raised concerns. Stakeholders have pointed out that hoardings of varying sizes along roads could negatively affect the city’s appearance.
Additionally, the policy’s approach to structural safety has been questioned, with calls for certification by independent experts rather than municipal engineers. The maximum hoarding size has been set at 40 feet by 40 feet, though some argue that engineering standards, rather than fixed dimensions, should determine structural feasibility. Smaller hoardings are seen as contributing to clutter and potential regulatory loopholes.
Digital advertising provisions, including illumination levels and content guidelines, have also been scrutinised. There are concerns about potential driver distraction, environmental light pollution, and the impact on heritage sites. Some industry representatives believe the policy is overly restrictive compared to regulations in other Indian cities, particularly given the rising costs of outdoor advertising in Mumbai.
The BMC has increased the security deposit for hoardings from one month’s advertising fee to six and imposed a 10% annual increase in licence fees, which could add financial strain to advertisers.
The final version of the policy is expected to be submitted for approval in the coming weeks.