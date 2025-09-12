boAt ropes in KR$NA as brand ambassador

boAt has announced hip-hop rap artist KR$NA as its brand ambassador.
According to the brand, it will launch a series of campaigns focusing on music, culture, and technology through this partnership. The collaboration will include content releases, digital experiences, and on-ground events aimed at engaging young audiences in India.
Speaking on the partnership, KR$NA shared, “I’ve always liked to keep everything limited and let my music do the talking, just like boAt keeps it real by letting its products speak for themselves. As both of us draw strongly from culture, I believe this collaboration will vibe with every street and corner across India.”
A boAt spokesperson said, “At boAt, we are committed to empowering the youth by offering premium products that celebrate their individuality and bold spirit. KR$NA’s journey in the hip-hop scene is a testament to resilience, creativity, and passion - qualities we deeply resonate with. We are proud to welcome him as our brand ambassador and look forward to co-creating experiences that go far beyond technology.”
Through this partnership, the brand will roll out a series of campaigns that celebrate the intersection of music, culture, and technology. From exclusive content drops and interactive digital experiences to high-energy on-ground activations, KR$NA and boAt will come together to engage India’s trend-conscious youth in fresh, exciting, and meaningful ways.