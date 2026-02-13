Bodhi Tree Multimedia Q3FY26 revenue rises 124.31% YoY to Rs 39.57 crore

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. reported higher revenue and profit for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, as it expands its content pipeline and shifts toward an intellectual property-led business model.
The consolidated total income stood at Rs 39.57 crore for Q3FY26, up 62.17% quarter-on-quarter and 124.31% year-on-year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9MFY26), total income was Rs 82.38 crore, up 63.22% year-on-year.
EBITDA was Rs 4.66 crore in Q3FY26, up 43.19% year-on-year, and Rs 11.13 crore in 9MFY26, up 90.18% year-on-year. Profit after tax stood at Rs 2.34 crore for Q3FY26, up 29.44% year-on-year, and Rs 5.87 crore for 9MFY26, up 92.63%.
EBITDA margin was 11.79% in Q3FY26, compared with 18.47% in Q3FY25 and 20.12% in Q2FY26.
For 9MFY26, EBITDA margin was 13.52%, compared with 11.60% in 9MFY25. Profit after tax margin was 5.93% in Q3FY26, compared with 10.27% in Q3FY25 and 12.50% in Q2FY26. For 9MFY26, PAT margin was 7.13%, compared with 6.10% in 9MFY25.
The performance was said to be driven by higher scale, increased project throughput and a broader content pipeline across formats and platforms.
During the quarter, the company produced about 200 hours of original content across television, OTT and digital platforms. It produced five shows for broadcasters and platforms, including Colors TV, JioStar, Zee Entertainment, Dangal TV and Shemaroo Entertainment.
As part of its strategic efforts, the company acquired Moving Images as a wholly owned subsidiary to strengthen unscripted production and expand in-house intellectual property creation. It also established Bodhi AI and rolled out Cast AI to streamline casting and improve production efficiency.
In addition, the company acquired a strategic stake in Lahren Networks to access a vintage film content library and expand digital monetisation through the YouTube CMS.
Commenting on the results, Mautik Tolia, Managing Director and CEO, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said, “Bodhi Tree is at an important point in its evolution as we transition from a commissioned production company to an IP-led, multi-platform content business. Over the past few quarters, our focus has been on building the foundations for long-term value creation; strengthening ownership in content, expanding monetisation avenues and investing in a scalable ecosystem. Initiatives such as the acquisition of Moving Images, the launch of Bodhi AI and our strategic investment in Lahren Networks reflect this shift, while our increased investments in content and expansion follow a longer monetisation cycle and are critical to building enduring creative assets.”
He added, “We are also consciously building a balanced and diversified content pipeline across Hindi and regional languages, television and digital formats, and emerging and established platforms. By expanding our creator studio network, deepening our regional presence and investing in digital-first and franchise-led formats, we are creating a more resilient base for sustainable growth.”
Tolia further continued, “Against this backdrop, Q3 and the first nine months of FY26 reflect a strong step forward in our growth journey. During the quarter, we delivered total income of ₹39.6 Cr, recording 124.3% YoY and 62.2% QoQ growth, while 9MFY26 income stood at ₹82.4 Cr, up 63.2% YoY, driven by higher scale, increased project throughput and a broader content pipeline. Our long-term vision remains to build a company known not just for producing successful shows, but for creating enduring stories and meaningful creative assets that compound value over time for all our stakeholders.”