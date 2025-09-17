Boomerang Collaborations wins PR & event mandate for AIIFA SteelEx 2025

Boomerang Collaborations, a media buying and advertising agency, has been appointed to manage public relations and event management for AIIFA SteelEx 2025.
As the PR and event partner, the agency is expected to oversee media outreach, stakeholder engagement, and on-ground activities during the event. The event is supported by the Ministry of Steel. AIIFA SteelEx 2025 is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.
Speaking on the collaboration, Shrey Goel, CEO of Boomerang Collaborations, said, “We are proud to partner with AIIFA SteelEx 2025, an event that holds immense significance for the steel sector and India’s industrial vision. At Boomerang Collaborations, our focus has always been on delivering creative, impactful campaigns, and this mandate gives us the opportunity to further showcase our expertise on a national platform.”
Commenting on this partnership, Shri Kamal Aggarwal, Secretary General of the AIIFA Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association, said, “Boomerang Collaborations has been a trusted partner for us since Bharat Mandapam 2023, where they delivered an exceptional PR experience. Their professionalism, creativity, and commitment to detail have consistently impressed us, and we are delighted to continue this association for AIIFA SteelEx 2025. We are confident that with their support, this year’s event will achieve greater visibility and impact.”