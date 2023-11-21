Boomlet Group's new talent wing aims to bridge the gap between brands & marketers

Boomlet Group has announced the launch of its Talent Wing, BNext. With the new launch, the company aims to bridge the creative gap between brands and marketing.
The agency will provide end-to-end services, such as brand partnerships and production, and has already partnered with real estate developers, including Godrej, BPTP, and Mahindra Lifespaces, under this talent wing. Boomlet Group plans to establish strategic partnerships with builders and developers, curate intellectual property (IP), and unveil upcoming launch events.
On the launch of BNext, Danish Malik, Co-founder & CEO said, "BNext's innovative strategy, driven by a client-centric approach, is set to reshape the influencer marketing talent management landscape. With a team of skilled content creators, they empower professionals to connect with broader audiences while crafting compelling narratives that deeply resonate with consumers. BNext's vision for the future is strongly bolstered by the trust and established track record of Boomlet.”
Preety Singh, Co-founder & Managing Director of Boomlet Group stated, "Today, we take a giant leap forward in the creator talent management arena. BNext is the dedicated talent pool aimed to transform the way influencer marketing is approached. By merging the power of technology with the expertise of top content creators, BNext will spearhead an era of interactive marketing campaigns."