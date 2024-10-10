BORN HI bags digital mandate for LOANS24

BORN HI, the integrated digital marketing agency has secured the digital mandate for LOANS24, a sub-brand of CARS24. This partnership aims to enhance the brand's online visibility and simplify the lending process for customers seeking auto and personal loans, along with credit card options.
As part of the mandate, BORN HI will oversee a range of digital marketing activities, including social media strategy and creative campaigns. By leveraging its experience in digital marketing, it will help the band reach and engage its target audience effectively.
Divanshu Saxena, AVP, CARS24 Financial Services Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are looking forward to partnering with BORN HI to elevate our digital presence. Their innovative strategies and deep understanding of the digital ecosystem align perfectly with our goals of reaching and engaging our audience.”
Adding to this, Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice President and Co-founder of BORN HI, remarked, “We are proud to be chosen as the digital partner for LOANS24. Our extensive expertise in the BFSI domain, coupled with our track record of award-winning campaigns, positions us uniquely to deliver innovative solutions This partnership with LOANS24 further affirms our commitment to excellence in the BFSI sector and underscores our ability to create meaningful impact in this competitive landscape.”