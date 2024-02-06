BORN HI wins the digital mandate for Meyer Organics

BORN HI won the digital mandate for Meyer Organics. As per the mandate, BORN HI will spearhead all aspects of digital and social communications across various platforms, creative campaigns, SEO, and E-commerce activities. Through this partnership, both entities aspire to enhance the brand's visibility and awareness among prospective stakeholders, solidifying Meyer Organics' status.
Commenting on the partnership, Vijaykumar Kondi, Head - E-commerce, Vitabiotics India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with BORN HI for our digital endeavors. With their expertise and innovative approach, we are confident in their ability to effectively convey our brand message and engage with our audience on digital platforms."
"We are honoured to have been chosen as the digital partner for Meyer Organics," remarked Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice - President & Co-Founder, BORN HI. "This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to harness the power of digital media and drive meaningful engagement for Meyer Organics, ultimately contributing to the brand's growth and success."