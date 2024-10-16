BornHi wins Sakra World Hospitals' digital marketing mandate

BornHi, the integrated digital marketing agency with presence in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore, has secured the digital mandate for Sakra World Hospital. As Sakra Hospital looks to expand its digital presence across multiple online platforms, BornHi Digital will take charge of its entire digital marketing strategy. This includes managing social media, developing creative campaigns, handling digital and social media communications, and designing offline materials.
This collaboration aims to enhance the hospital’s digital footprint by engaging with current and prospective patients more effectively. Together, they will create a stronger connection with the audience through impactful online communication, health-focused campaigns, and informative content.
Commenting on the partnership, Gurupradha Poonja PJ, Associate Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sakra World Hospital, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to collaborate with BornHi Digital. Their expertise will play a key role in enhancing how we communicate with patients and the wider community.”
“We are honoured to be selected as Sakra World Hospital’s digital partner,” said Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice President and Co-founder of BornHi Digital Pvt. Ltd. "This partnership gives us an exciting opportunity to use digital tools to amplify the hospital’s vision and drive deeper engagement, helping Sakra continue its mission of providing exceptional care."