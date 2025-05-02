BPTP names Abhay Kumar as CMO

BPTP Limited has announced the appointment of Abhay Kumar as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Kumar has worked across sectors including real estate, luxury retail, and fintech, and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. His previous roles include leadership positions at organisations such as Johnson & Johnson, DAMAC Properties, GE Capital, Hotstar, and Blue Tokai, where he was involved in marketing and digital strategy.
At BPTP, Kumar will be responsible for leading marketing, brand strategy, digital initiatives, and customer engagement. The company said the appointment is part of its broader plans to strengthen its consumer focus and adapt to evolving market dynamics.
Welcoming him to the leadership team, Amaan Chawla, President, BPTP, said: "We are delighted to welcome Abhay to BPTP. His strategic vision and comprehensive marketing expertise will be invaluable as we evolve into a future-focused, customer-centric organization. We are confident he will play a key role in elevating our brand and driving long-term value."
Expressing his enthusiasm, Kumar shared, "I am excited to join BPTP at a pivotal time of opportunity and transformation. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth journey by crafting innovative, customer-focused strategies that inspire trust and deliver excellence."