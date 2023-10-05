Brand CODE appoints popkorn as its digital creative agency

CODE has announced the appointment of popkorn, the digital arm of V360 Group, as its digital creative agency.
The rising demand for personal care and grooming products within the male demographic has prompted a surge in opportunities within this sector. Recognizing this potential for exponential growth, CODE has chosen to join forces with popkorn, leveraging the agency in digital innovation and creativity to strategically navigate this burgeoning market.
Ankit Daga, Head - of Business Development at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, said, "popkorn's impressive grasp of digital trends and their creative nuance aligned perfectly with our goals. We are confident that this partnership will not only enhance our digital presence but also create a unique and engaging experience for our customers as we navigate the exciting path ahead in the men's grooming sector."
Vishal Mehra, CEO – popkorn, said, "We are absolutely delighted to join hands with CODE. This partnership is a testament of our team's dedication and proficiency in delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to new-age brands. We are excited to work closely with CODE and contribute to its journey as it continues to shape and lead the men's grooming category."