Brand Raga announces shift to full-service marketing consultancy

Brand Raga, an agency focused on marketing in India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, has announced its repositioning as a full-service marketing consultancy. Central to this change is the introduction of its YouFlexible model, which aims to provide tailored marketing solutions designed to adjust to the specific needs and challenges of clients.
The model integrates brand strategy, digital marketing, political communications, creative content, and field operations. The agency’s work in regional markets includes campaigns targeting women-led self-help groups and regional food and beverage brands.
In the political sector, Brand Raga has worked on election campaigns since 2018, including the Karnataka Janaparashakti manifesto project.
The agency has also managed crisis communication efforts, such as a campaign for Karnataka’s 2019 flood relief fund, utilising digital channels to increase donations within a limited budget.
“Our repositioning is not just about how we market—it’s about how we partner,” said Shivkumar Mamadapur, Founder and CEO of Brand Raga. “Today’s clients, especially in emerging markets, demand flexibility, integration, and results. The YouFlexible model was built exactly for this: to break silos, move fast, and create campaigns that are both contextual and high converting.”