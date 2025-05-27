Brand Raga repositions itself as 360° marketing consultancy

Brand Raga, an Indian marketing agency specialising in the metro cities landscape, announced its strategic repositioning as a 360° marketing consultancy. At the heart of this evolution is the launch of its proprietary YouFlexible model, an approach designed to deliver deeply customised marketing solutions that adapt to the ever-evolving needs, pace, and growth challenges of each client.
Unlike conventional, one-size-fits-all agencies, the agency’s YouFlexible framework combines brand strategy, digital performance, political communications, creative storytelling, and on-ground execution into one unified engine.
“Our repositioning is not just about how we market—it’s about how we partner,” said Shivkumar Mamadapur, Founder and CEO of Brand Raga. “Today’s clients, especially in emerging markets, demand flexibility, integration, and results. The YouFlexible model was built exactly for this: to break silos, move fast, and create campaigns that are both contextual and high converting.”
The agency’s integrated model serves a diverse range of clients, including political leaders, real estate developers, government bodies, and social enterprises.