Brand Street Integrated expands operations in Pune

Brand Street Integrated (BSI), a marketing agency known for delivering transformative brand experiences, has announced its expansion into Pune with the strategic appointment of Krishna Mugatkar as the new Business Director. This strategic move highlights the agency's dedication to enhancing its presence and fostering growth in the western region of India with a number of clients such as HyFun, Provilac amongst others
With over 12 years of extensive experience in the marketing industry, Krishna Mugatkar has built a reputation across multiple sectors, including B2B sales, offline marketing, BTL advertising, food and beverage, hospitality, SaaS applications, and real estate. His versatile skill set and strategic mindset have consistently made him a valuable asset in every organisation he has contributed to.
Throughout his career, Mugatkar has made significant contributions to companies such as Mane Green, 360 Realtors, OYO, Foodpanda, APEEJAY Oxford Bookstores, and BVG India. His expertise in market research and analysis, operational planning, audit processes, and strategic amplification has consistently driven results. Notably, Mugatkar’s ability to drive business growth through thoughtful expansion strategies has been useful.
Expressing his excitement about joining Brand Street Integrated, Krishna Mugatkar said, “I am honoured to join the team at Brand Street Integrated. Pune offers immense opportunities, and I am eager to contribute to the agency’s vision of creating impactful brand experiences that truly resonate with our audience. Together, we will explore new frontiers and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”
Surendra Singh, CEO of Brand Street Integrated shared, “Krishna's extensive industry experience, combined with his innovative approach and strategic mindset, makes him an excellent addition to our leadership team. His appointment underscores our commitment to expanding our operations in Pune and enhancing our service offerings in the region. We look forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership.”