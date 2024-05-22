Brand Street Integrated expands operations in Pune and Ahmedabad

Brand Street Integrated has announced its expansion into Pune and Ahmedabad. Following successful ventures in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, this move is significant in Brand Street Integrated's growth journey. With solutions in OOH, Rural Marketing, Merchandising, Printing and Digital marketing segments, the agency has plans to target sectors like e-commerce, food & drink, telecom, IT, real-estate, medical & health, fintech and entertainment.
Having a foundation built over 9 years of industry experience and a network spanning eight locations, Brand Street Integrated has tapped into Consumer and Trade Marketing. The company's growing team of 150+ professionals has collaborated with over 300 brands.
“At Brand Street Integrated, we are passionate about driving brand transformation through new verticals - OOH, Rural and Digital,” said Surendra Singh, CEO at Brand Street Integrated.
“The expansion into Pune, Gujarat, Hyderabad and Coimbatore represents a strategic opportunity for us to bring our expertise closer to clients in these dynamic regions and further strengthen our presence across the country,” Singh added.
“Our focus has always been on propelling brands toward unparalleled success, and the addition of new regions and verticals to our operational footprint reinforces this commitment,” said Singh. “We are excited to embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation, and we invite brands in these regions to join us on this transformative journey,” he added.
Recently, BSI acquired 3% Collective and is now planning to expand business in South-West regional markets which include Pune, Coimbatore and Hyderabad markets.