Brand Street Integrated launches sampling division 'BSI FLASH'

Brand Street Integrated has introduced a new division named BSI FLASH, aimed at enhancing product sampling strategies across India. The unit is expected to deliver tailored trial programs across consumer segments, with a focus on contextual relevance and data-driven execution.
Speaking about the initiative, Surendra Singh, CEO of Brand Street Integrated, said, “With BSI FLASH, we’re not just putting samples in hands. We’re creating micro-moments of brand discovery, where consumers can experience a product in the right setting, at the right time, and in the right way.”
The division is expected to operate across sectors such as FMCG, personal care, health, wellness and beverages, with plans tailored to match product usage patterns and audience behaviour. The sampling environments are projected to vary from modern and general trade outlets to residential welfare associations (RWAs), transit hubs and large-scale public events.
Alok Rai, National Sampling Head at Brand Street Integrated, noted, “We see sampling not as an afterthought but as a critical brand touchpoint. With BSI FLASH, the goal is simple: deliver not just products, but experiences that linger and lead to purchase.”
The new division will be supported by a network of trained on-ground personnel who are expected to engage directly with consumers, facilitate product understanding and gather feedback. The operations are backed by technology-led reporting systems that provide live campaign insights, allowing brands to make on-the-go decisions and performance optimisations.
By focusing on immersive brand interactions and real-time analytics, the company is expected to aim to position BSI FLASH as a specialised solution in India’s evolving marketing and consumer engagement landscape.