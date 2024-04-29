Brand Visage Communications wins the digital marketing mandate for Fab Essentials by Fabindia. The partnership between BVC Delhi and Fab Essentials following a multi-agency pitch, will harness the latter's creative prowess and expertise in social media management to bolster its brand visibility, engage with the target audience, and drive business growth.
The agency will be responsible for elevating its digital presence and fostering stronger connections with its target audience.
Speaking on this occasion, Sania Arora Jain, Fab Essentials said, “We resonated with the campaign ideas and entire strategy presented by the Brand Visage Team and way they understand the beauty and D2C segment, we are confident to take the brand much deeper in the consumers mind and penetrate the Indian market even further. We are looking forward to some great work together”.
Speaking on this significant win, Siddharth Khanna, Co-founder of Brand Visage Communications, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to have Fab Essentials on board with us. As India's D2C sector continues to thrive, we recognize the importance of leveraging digital platforms to engage consumers effectively. With the prevalence of online shopping and the growing demand for personal care and wellness, we believe Fab Essentials is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend and drive meaningful value for its customers."
Echoing the same sentiments, Anuj Khanna, Co-founder and COO of Brand Visage Communications, added, "We are proud to partner with Fab Essentials and are committed to delivering innovative digital solutions that drive measurable results. Our team is dedicated to crafting compelling campaigns and strategies that resonate with the brand's values and objectives, ultimately driving growth and success in the digital space."
With this collaboration, Brand Visage Communications aims to leverage its expertise in digital marketing and strategic planning to propel Fab Essentials towards sustained growth and market leadership.