Branding expert Kurien Mathews passes away

Metal Communications’ Chairman and Managing Director, Kurien Mathews passed away due to a cardiac arrest on October 4, 2023, as per reports. Mathews was known for his expertise in digital marketing and brand strategy.
With a career spanning three and a half decades, Mathews played a role in shaping brands like Sony, Bajaj Allianz, Limca, Frooti, Samsonite, Nivea, Platinum Guild, Amul, BPL Mobile, CNBC, Yamaha, Medimix, Dainik Bhaskar and more.
He served as the Managing Committee of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and as a member of the AAAI Awards Jury.
Mathews co-founded Anthem Communications in 1988, which later merged with TBWA WW as TBWA Anthem in India. Post his tenure at TBWA, he delved into diverse industries, leveraging his expertise in Branding, Organisational Management, Strategy, and General Management.
He also served as the Director at Rage Communication while managing his role at Metal Communications.
In 2008, Mathews co-authored the book "Brands Under Fire" with Ivan Arthur, which was published by Penguin.