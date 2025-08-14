BrandMusiq launches IAA India Chapter's sonic identity

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter has partnered with BrandMusiq to launch a new sonic identity. This collaboration aims to give the organisation a musical signature, a way for people to experience the brand not just visually, but through sound.
As a part of this partnership, the agency has created a ‘MOGO’ (musical logo) and a ‘MOGOSCAPE’, a comprehensive sonic environment for the IAA. According to the agency, the identity is designed to reflect the brand's archetypes of the hero (courageous, inspiring) and the creator (imaginative, expressive). This is intended to reflect the IAA's purpose of leading, uplifting and connecting, the agency noted.
Abhishek Karnani, President of the IAA India Chapter, said, "IAA has always stood for ideas that move industries forward. With this sonic identity, we now have a new language, one that's emotionally alive and future-facing. It reflects who we are today and who we hope to become tomorrow.”
Rajeev Raja, Founder & Soundsmith at BrandMusiq, added, “IAA isn’t just an institution, it’s a creative spirit that brings people together across borders and disciplines. The MOGOSCAPE we’ve created is more than a sound, it’s a musical embodiment of courage, curiosity and care.”
The new sonic identity is expected to be integrated into the IAA's brand world, appearing in events, films, digital platforms and campaigns. The move aims to align the IAA with other organisations that are using sound as a strategic tool in the digital world.