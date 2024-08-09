Advertisment
Industry Updates

Brands hail Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first Silver at Paris Olympics 2024

Following Neeraj Chopra's historic silver win at the Paris Olympics 2024, brands nationwide celebrated with heartfelt tributes and creative social media posts. Here are a few brand posts that we came across.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
Neeraj Chopra Paris Olympics

At the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj Chopra once again made India proud by securing a silver medal with a phenomenal throw of 89.45 meters. His achievement wasn't just a victory; it was a testament to his unwavering dedication and the spirit of a nation that stands tall behind him.

In the wake of this incredible moment, brands across the country poured their hearts into celebrating Neeraj’s triumph. Social media lit up with creative and heartfelt tributes, each one a reflection of the collective pride and joy that his success has brought to millions of Indians.

Brands highlighted Neeraj’s silver win in their own unique ways. Reliance General Insurance captured the sentiment with their message, 'A silver lining for desh ka golden boy', while ZEE5 Global playfully referenced a popular meme with their tweet, 'Mera Neeraj Silver medal le aaya'.

Many other brands joined in the celebrations, each contributing to the nationwide applause for Neeraj’s remarkable achievement. Here are a few more creatives that stood out.

Federal Bank

Spotify India 

Croma

Swiggy Genie

The Souled Store

boAt

Dairy Milk

Reliance General

Reliance Jio

Bond Tite

ZEE5 Global

Jaquar India

 

Paris Olympics 2024 Neeraj Chopra