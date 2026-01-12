BRAVee announces Simran Balar Jain as brand ambassador

BRAVee, a women’s support solution sub-brand under the House of Beauty India portfolio, has appointed Bengaluru-based influencer Simran Balar Jain as its brand ambassador.
Jain is expected to work with the brand to highlight its products and engage with audiences around issues of self-care, confidence and body image. Jain is known for her online advocacy on body inclusivity and for sharing personal experiences related to women’s everyday challenges.
Speaking on the association, Vibhuti Arora, Founder, House of Beauty, said, “Simran brings credibility, authenticity, and a strong voice to conversations around self-care and body confidence. Her ability to connect with women and speak openly about real needs makes her the ideal ambassador for our brand.”
The appointment is part of the brand’s efforts to expand its visibility among younger women through influencer-led communication.