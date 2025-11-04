Bright Brain secures performance marketing mandate for Travel Pilgrim

Digital marketing agency Bright Brain has secured the performance marketing mandate for Travel Pilgrim, a global platform focused on travel experiences for Umrah and Saudi Arabia.
As part of the collaboration, the agency is expected to manage the platform’s digital growth through full-funnel performance campaigns across Google and Meta, aimed at increasing awareness, bookings, and engagement among global pilgrims. The agency will also design audience-focused campaigns aligned with the platform’sf goal of simplifying and enhancing spiritual travel through technology.
The partnership is expected to strengthen the platform’s outreach and engagement across digital channels.
Speaking on the partnership, Suhail Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer, Bright Brain, said, “Travel Pilgrim beautifully integrates devotion with digital innovation. More than a platform for trips, it’s a thoughtfully crafted pilgrimage experience. Our goal is to amplify that essence through sharp, data-led performance marketing that inspires action while staying true to the emotion behind every journey.”
Faisal Siddiqui, Founder, Travel Pilgrim, added, “For us, every pilgrimage is deeply personal, and we wanted a digital partner who could reflect that spirit. BrightBrain brings a balance of performance expertise and cultural sensitivity, helping us reach a global audience while keeping faith, care, and authenticity at the heart of every campaign.”