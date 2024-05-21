BrightBrain secures the digital marketing mandate for Off Peak Break

BrightBrain Technologies, a service-oriented digital marketing company, has announced its latest partnership with Off Peak Break, a company focused on how to recharge the workforce in a post-pandemic world. BrightBrain offers its services with an aim to increase visibility and revenue for the brand. As a Google Partner, the digital marketing company enjoys a relationship with Google's internal teams, enhancing the services offered to clients.
According to the mandate, Bright Brain will help Off Peak Break establish a strong online presence by implementing data-driven strategies and executing campaigns. Additionally, the agency will be responsible for managing its social media advertising.
Off Peak Break's Founder and CEO, Rahul Jayawant said, "Having engaged with BrightBrain’s services for over six months, Off Peak Break has experienced firsthand the service commitment and creative excellence that BrightBrain promises. Off Peak Break advocates for a balanced approach between flexible working arrangements and robust team engagement—a philosophy that’s very well understood and articulated by BrightBrain’s team."
Suhail Bajaj, CEO, of Bright Brain, further commented ‘When Rahul and Team first briefed us about the Off Peak Break value proposition, the entire team resonated and were supportive of it, considering our company's hybrid nature. While the corporate world debates the return to Office versus flexible work, it’s exciting to see how Off Peak Break aims to enable a balance between flexible working arrangements and driving team engagement. Rahul, with his extensive experience in leadership roles across different organisations and goes, brings valuable insights to the table. Our goal through this collaboration is to effectively communicate the advantages of the Off Peak Break offering to businesses and team members seeking a new work paradigm.