Builder.ai onboards Peter Sharples as New VP of Revenue and Partnerships for APAC

Builder.ai, the AI-powered software platform that allows businesses and entrepreneurs to become digitally powered, announced that Peter Sharples, a veteran of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) has joined the company as their new Vice President of Revenue and Partnerships for Asia Pacific.
Sharples brings more than 20 years of sales and partnering experience and will oversee sales, partnering, and go-to-market functions for the region. He will report to Varghese Cherian, Chief Revenue Officer.
“I’m excited to welcome someone with Peters caliber to the team. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Peter for over two years during our AWS partnership and his deep experience, with over 20 years in sales and partnering, including a transformative seven years at AWS, positions him uniquely for this role,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder and Chief Wizard, Builder.ai. “His leadership and insights will be instrumental in shaping our strategy for the Asia Pacific region.”
Sharples joins the platform after serving over seven years at AWS in their channel business, holding leadership roles across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). His work spans the globe, with teams in Singapore, and Seattle. His most recent role was as the Director of Partner Core Asia Pacific and Japan based in Sydney. Prior to AWS, Sharples led APJ specialist technology functions for CA Technologies, after holding roles in Symantec and Telstra.
“I am thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Builder.ai,” says Sharples. “Having been involved with Builder as a partner I have admired the way Builder.ai has democratized software, the same way AWS democratized infrastructure. AI as a whole (generative and otherwise) is moving out of the novelty phase and developing into serious business applications and Bulder.ai is simply ahead of the curve here. I am excited to bring this next level of innovation to our customers and partners in Asia Pacific and grow the business into new markets.”
Builder has existing teams in India and Singapore and Sharples will be responsible for scaling these businesses as well as establishing partnership opportunities for Builder.ai in the Australia and New Zealand markets.
Duggal added, “Having personally seen his remarkable ability to foster partnerships and drive growth, I am confident that his joining marks a new era of innovation and expansion for us, especially in Australia and New Zealand which are great markets for new tech with a vibrant SMB ecosystem. I am truly excited for the journey ahead as we, together with Peter, continue to redefine the boundaries of AI and software democratization in Asia Pacific.”