Bullet names Preetam Thingalaya as Vice President - Marketing

Bullet, a micro-drama app, has appointed Preetam Thingalaya as Vice President of Marketing.
Thingalaya brings more than two decades of experience in digital marketing, media strategy, and brand collaborations across industries, including entertainment, FMCG, e-commerce, and technology.
He has led cross-functional teams and built scalable digital ecosystems that drive measurable business growth.
Before his new role, Thingalaya led brand and marketing strategy at Eshtory, a audio storytelling platform.
Prior to that, he spent nearly five years at Mirum India (a VML company), where he transformed the media function and advised clients across India and APAC.
His earlier stints include leading digital marketing at ZEE5, senior roles at Mindshare and PHD for HUL, and earlier media and activation positions at Hungama and Games2win.
The app focuses on delivering vertical-format, bite-sized episodes crafted for binge-watching, featuring creator-led stories with strong emotional appeal.