Burson appoints HS Chung as CEO for APAC

Burson has appointed HS Chung as its new CEO for the Asia-Pacific region, expanding her role from overseeing North Asia-Pacific to leading operations across Australia and New Zealand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other markets.
She will continue to be based in Seoul, and the appointment takes effect on December 1, 2025.
Commenting on Chung’s appointment, Corey duBrowa, Global CEO, Burson, said, “HS has a combination of superpowers that make her very well-suited to lead the entire region. She is a trusted and sought-after CEO and C-suite advisor, a business builder, a talent advocate and an operational maven. These skills, together with her deep understanding of the cultural nuances across and between the markets, will enable Burson to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients and further build on our strong foundation across our Asia-Pacific footprint.”
Chung has worked with leadership teams at multinational companies in sectors including food and beverage, electronics, personal care, automotive and healthcare. She has also been involved in Korean government projects, including work related to the Olympics.
She founded Synergy Communications in 2000, which later became part of Hill & Knowlton, and previously served as president for Asia at Hill & Knowlton before joining Burson.
Speaking about her appointment, HS Chung said, “It’s an honour to lead the Asia-Pacific region as CEO. We have strong momentum across the business and will continue to turn it into results through disciplined focus and execution. As our clients navigate unprecedented complexity, we are using our comprehensive AI capabilities and our exceptional talent bench to help businesses make decisions with clarity so they can succeed today and in the future. With Asia-Pacific continuing to grow and shape the global economy, I’m excited to help our clients and teams seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”
Adrian Warr, who has been leading South Asia-Pacific for the agency, will leave on November 30, 2025, as he returns to the United Kingdom with his family. DuBrowa thanked Warr for his contributions and leadership during his tenure.