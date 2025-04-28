Buzzlab launches AI-enabled studio in Bengaluru for content creation

Buzzlab, a content-led growth firm based in Asia, has launched a new multipurpose studio in Bengaluru. The facility is designed to serve the growing community of content creators and brands looking to produce content for platforms like YouTube and Instagram. It offers a professional environment for content creation, catering to a variety of production needs.
The new studio is also the first of its kind for Buzzlab, built to support content creation using AI and the company’s proprietary content playbook. This innovation is aimed at helping business leaders and high-profile individuals streamline the content creation process. The studio features modern amenities, including a soundproof room, ambient lighting, acoustic paneling for clear audio, and high-end camera and microphone equipment to ensure high-quality production.
Additionally,the studio provides in-house production support, including a Director of Photography (DOP) and an audio assistant to assist creators throughout their sessions, whether recording podcasts, shooting interviews, or using the green screen setup.
Speaking on the launch, a spokesperson from Buzzlab said, “Our goal with the new studio is to help creators and brands with a space that blends comfort, quality, and creativity. We’re excited to welcome podcasters, influencers, and brands to experience a studio environment tailored specifically to their needs.”