BYJU’S Vineet Singh moves on

Vineet Singh, BYJU’S' Head - Brand, Marketing, and Creative Strategy has moved on. He has been associated with the brand since September 2021.
Before this role, he served as the Group Chief Marketing Officer at Embassy Group and previously led the brand and marketing division at WeWork India.
Singh also gained experience in working with agencies, having spent time at Digitas India. In the initial stages of his career, he was associated with Google India for nearly seven years.
Singh announced the news in a post he shared on LinkedIn. He wrote, “As my exhilarating journey with BYJU'S comes to an end - I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the founders Divya Gokulnath and Byju Raveendran for this incredible opportunity, trusting me to lead in the pursuit of excellence. A big thank you to each team member for standing by my side, collectively crafting a narrative that became a super powerful chapter in the story of BYJU'S. One of the most important learnings I imbibed early in my career is to always punch above my weight.”