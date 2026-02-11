C Com Digital launches AI-powered marketing intelligence platform

C Com Digital announced the launch of synapse1, an AI-based marketing intelligence platform aimed at linking marketing automation with business outcomes.
The tool integrates conversational AI, generative video technology and predictive analytics into a single system designed for India’s multilingual market. It cited industry data stating that 73% of Indian brands struggle with marketing return on investment and attribution.
The launch comes amid growth in India’s voice technology sector. According to figures cited by the agency, India’s voice recognition market reached USD 462.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,982.4 million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%.
The voice assistant market stood at USD 153 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 958 million by 2030 (CAGR 35.7%). Voice and speech recognition generated USD 322 million in 2023 and is forecast to touch USD 1.1 billion by 2030. Venture funding in voice startups rose to USD 202 million in 2024, a threefold increase year-on-year.
Nandan Nilekani said, “India’s next UPI moment.” As reported in Business Standard, Nilekani shared: “If a person can talk to a computer and get instructions, information, or an agent to work on their behalf, that’s the final concept, especially in a country with so many languages and dialects. Voice AI is the final frontier.” He further noted: “India will be the source of applying AI and frugal engineering to solve real-world problems. If we can deliver population-scale voice AI in 22 Indian languages, it becomes a global requirement.”
Synapse1 includes AI virtual assistants capable of operating in more than 10 Indian languages, generative video and avatar-based content tools, and a predictive analytics engine that tracks customer acquisition and attribution.
The platform has been tested across sectors including healthcare, banking and financial services, e-commerce, real estate and consumer wellness.
Chandan Bagwe, Founder and Director, C Com Digital, said, “Indian businesses have been forced to choose between sophisticated AI tools that don’t understand our market or basic automation that can’t deliver ROI. synapse1 changes this equation. We optimize for ARPOB and lifetime customer value. A customer in rural Tamil Nadu requires a fundamentally different approach than one in metropolitan Mumbai. This is AI built for India, by Indians who understand the complexity and opportunity of our market.”