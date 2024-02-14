C Com Digital bags the digital mandate for VIDHYOU Skincare

C Com Digital has won the mandate of VIDHYOU. It will be responsible for spearheading digital marketing for the company.
Chetan Bangera, founder and partner of VIDHYOU, said, 'VIDHYOU isn't just about products; it's about the promise of a New Normal for cancer patients and survivors,' said Bangera. “We were looking for an agency that could work as our partner and create an impactful digital presence that resonates with our target audience. We are glad to partner with C Com Digital.”
C Com Digital's MD and Founder, Chandan Bagwe, welcomes VIDHYOU Skincare, a brand serving cancer patients, to their portfolio. He emphasizes their partnership approach, managing VIDHYOU's online presence and reaching its target audience through diverse digital channels like social media, e-commerce platforms, and even WhatsApp marketing. This multi-channel strategy aims to build brand awareness and sales digitally.