C Com Digital wins HealZen's digital marketing & creative mandate

C Com Digital has won the mandate to manage the complete digital presence and creative services for HealZen Quantum Cure Private Ltd. The agency will be responsible for HealZen's website development, website development, SEO, online advertising, WhatsApp marketing, packaging design, and all creative content, ensuring brand presence across multiple platforms.
Speaking about this, Chandan Bagwe, Founder & Director of C Com Digital, said, “We are thrilled to partner with HealZen, a forward-thinking healthcare brand that is redefining patient care. Our extensive experience driving brand visibility through integrated digital marketing strategies will help HealZen connect with patients seeking more than just conventional treatments. This collaboration will enable us to support their growth as they embark on this exciting journey.”
Adding further, Dr. Apurva Ahirrao, Managing Director, HealZen Quantum Cure Private Ltd., said, “We are excited to collaborate with C Com Digital as we launch our first clinic in Pune. Their expertise in building strong digital footprints and innovative marketing approaches aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering holistic healthcare solutions. With C Com Digital’s help, we aim to reach a wider audience and significantly impact healthcare delivery in India.”
This partnership represents a significant step in the company's objective to integrate modern and natural therapies in healthcare. C Com Digital's marketing initiatives are aimed at helping the company establish recognition in the Indian healthcare sector, with a focus on increasing brand awareness and patient engagement.