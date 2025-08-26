C Com Digital secures integrated digital mandate for Onco-Life Hospitals

C Com Digital has been awarded the integrated digital mandate for Onco-Life Cancer Centre (Onco-Life Hospitals). The agency will be responsible for shaping the digital strategy, including communication architecture, website experience, and social media engagement.
Its mandate is to create the hospital group’s brand and communication, design a multilingual (English and Marathi) website with a user experience, and carry out social media strategies that include reels, campaigns and digital outreach. According to the agency, the program's goal is to raise awareness, create trust, and make cancer education and services more accessible in areas of Maharashtra that don't have enough of them.
Chandan Bagwe, the founder and director of C Com Digital, said, "We see this mandate as a way to change digital healthcare. Onco-Life is an oncology leader, allowing us to combine storytelling, technology, and design. We need to create a digital ecosystem that embodies Onco-Life's values of care, cure, and comfort, and that also allows for conversations that raise awareness and encourage early action. C Com Digital wants to make oncology communication in Maharashtra more inclusive and effective by combining brand architecture, social media storytelling, and patient-first online experiences. We are on the right track with Onco-Life because we make technology more human. This is the future of healthcare communication.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Sachin Deshmukh, Managing Director of Onco-Life Hospitals, added, "Oncology is not just about cutting-edge technology; it's also about trust and getting the right information on time. Patients today check out internet platforms before they even go to the hospital. Working with C Com Digital lets us reach them where they are, with honest, easy-to-understand, and caring communication. We see this as a chance to make cancer care less mysterious, raise awareness about early detection, and build a support network for patients and their families. Digital technology is essential to healthcare delivery in a time when information can help people make decisions about their treatment."