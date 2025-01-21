C Com Digital wins the digital marketing mandate for Rushi Ventures Private Limited (RVPL)

C Com Digital has been awarded the digital marketing mandate for Rushi Ventures Private Limited (RVPL). The collaboration encompasses digital campaigns, social media management for marquee brands such as Rushi Fudzs, Mumbai Bowls, and Say Yummee, and strategic print marketing for the entire RVPL portfolio.
C Com Digital’s mandate is to amplify the digital presence of RVPL’s brands, highlighting their distinctive offerings:
-
Rushi Fudzs: Iconic snacks like Vada Pav and Dabeli blend tradition with innovation.
-
Mumbai Bowls: Curated, customisable meals in a bowl aimed at corporates and Gen Z.
-
Say Yummee: A QSR brand offering Pav Bhaji, sandwiches, pasta, and more, crafted to appeal to Millennials and Gen Z.
Speaking on the association, Siddhartha Shinde, Managing Director, RVPL, said, "At RVPL, our journey has been driven by a passion for food, a legacy of excellence, and the belief in constant innovation. We see our partnership with C Com Digital as the next step in this evolution, enabling us to connect with our audiences in ways that truly resonate. Their expertise will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and bring our unique offerings to more customers.”
Chandan Bagwe, Founder/Director of C Com Digital, added, "Rushi Ventures represents a remarkable blend of legacy and modernity in the F&B space. This collaboration offers us a chance to create dynamic, data-driven strategies that will elevate their brands, ensuring they remain relevant and top-of-mind in an increasingly digital world.”
C Com Digital’s strategy will focus on expanding brand visibility and promoting customer engagement through innovative campaigns. By integrating data analytics, creative storytelling, and precision marketing, C Com Digital aims to cement RVPL’s position as a leader in the F&B industry.