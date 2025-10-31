Calcetto International appoints Pallavi Mohan as Head of Marketing & Communications

Calcetto International, an Indian footwear brand, has announced the appointment of Pallavi Mohan as its new Head of Marketing and Communications.
Mohan brings over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, having worked across India and international markets, including the United States, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. She has previously led marketing functions for companies such as Samsung, DLF, Café Coffee Day, Target (US retail), and Sports Station, where she managed portfolios for brands including Nike, Levi’s, Dockers, Aigner, and Ferragamo.
Most recently, Mohan headed marketing and communications at BLS International Ltd, where she focused on digital growth, corporate visibility, and reputation management.
Commenting on her new role, Pallavi Mohan said, “I’m truly delighted to join Calcetto, an Indian brand with such strong purpose and vision. It’s an exciting time to be part of this journey, the brand is in full expansion mode, and store openings are happening in quick succession. Tomorrow, I’ll be heading to Aurangabad, Maharashtra, for the opening of our new store at Prozone Mall.”
She added, “What makes Calcetto special is its commitment to creating employment opportunities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, while also offering inclusive roles for individuals with special needs. This purpose-driven approach, blending business growth with human impact, is truly inspiring.”