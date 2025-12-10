Calvin John launches strategic brand advisory Calvinysm

Calvin John, one of India’s senior marketing leaders with more than 25 years of experience across consumer categories, has launched Calvinysm, a founder-led strategic brand growth and marketing advisory.
John has previously worked on several Indian and global brands, helping build and scale names such as Bisleri, Titan, Tanishq, Surf, Rin, McDowell’s No.1, Mia by Tanishq, CaratLane and Glance. The launch of Calvinysm marks his shift from corporate leadership roles to an independent advisory model.
“For years, founders and CMOs have reached out for perspective, often outside formal mandates and structures. Calvinysm is a natural extension of catalysing growth for ambitious brands,” said Calvin John, Founder, Calvinysm.
John's career spans India, North America, Japan, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, a mix he says offers Calvinysm a global perspective on consumer behaviour and business transformation.
“After two and half decades of building brands and scaling business from zero to significant scale, it’s clear that brands need clearer thinking, sharper choices and ability to execute with speed,” John said. “Calvinysm is built for this moment. It exists to help ambitious brands grow with clarity and conviction, without the layers, delays or dilution that come with traditional structures.”
Calvinysm will work with growth-stage companies, founder-led businesses and legacy brands looking to reinvent themselves, and will collaborate with external execution partners as required.