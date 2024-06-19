Advertisment
Industry Updates

Cannes Lions 2024: India earns 5 more shortlists spots

The campaigns have been shortlisted in the Sustainable Goals Lions category, with Leo Burnett securing 3 shortlists and McCann Worldgroup obtaining the remaining 2.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
Cannes 2024

India has secured 5 more shortlists in Cannes Lions 2024. 

The campaigns have been shortlisted in the Sustainable Goals Lions. Leo Burnett secured 3 shortlists and the other 2 were secured by McCann Worldgroup. 

Leo Burnett's Period Science for Moms campaign for P&G's Whisper got a place in Good Health and Wellness subcategory and Quality Education Subcategory. Apart from this, the agency's work for Lay's Drops of Joy campaign received a shortlist in Responsible Consumption and Production subcategory. 

McCann Wordgroup's Fit my Feet for Buckaroo Footwear secured a shortlist Good Health and Wellness subcategory. 

McCann Worldgroup's second shortlist was for ESAF Small Savings Bank's Dabba Savings account in the Gender Equality Subcategory.

Cannes Lions shortlists Cannes Lions 2024