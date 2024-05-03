Cannes Lions unveils its 2024 shortlisting jury members; featuring six Indians

The jury this year features a notable representation from India, with six esteemed professionals contributing their expertise:
1) Classic Track:
Kopal Naithani, Director and Founder, Superfly Films, India
Kopal began her career with Shoojit Sircar at Red ICE in 2000, later joining Rising Sun Films (RSF). With over 18 years in the industry, she has earned a reputation as a skilled filmmaker, progressing from Assistant Director to Panel Director at RSF, and now leading Superfly Films.
2) Engagement Track:
Naina Meattle, Vice President - Planning, BBDO, India
Naina has over ten years of experience in brand planning and strategic account management, having worked at BBDO India and MullenLowe Lintas Group she has worked on strategic brand planning, consumer research, and several major marketing campaigns.
3) Media Lions:
Ankit Desai, Head - Media, Digital Marketing and Brand PR (India & Global Centre of Excellence), Marico Ltd., India
Ankit is a media professional with extensive experience in digital marketing, strategic media planning/buying, and revenue strategy, specializing in building digital strategies that align with brand objectives.
4) Social and Influencer Lions:
Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, Dentsu Creative, India
Gurbaksh researches new technologies and collaborates with the creative team to bring innovative ideas to life through prototyping, working with clients like ESPN, Adidas, and Google, while also educating others on interactive installations, electronic circuits, and product design.
Kartikeya Tiwari, National Creative Director and SVP, FCB Kinnect, India
Kartikeya has previously managed high-budget digital marketing campaigns and crisis management for major clients at WATConsult, including Godrej Appliances and Godrej Nature's Basket.
5) Brand Experience and Activation Lions:
Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX, India
Prashant Tekwani oversees strategy and operations to deliver customer experiences across e-commerce, banking, healthcare, education, and more. With over 15 years in digital technology, he drives growth and innovation, focusing on human-centric and sustainable solutions.
Simon Cook, CEO, of LIONS, said: "Our Shortlisting Jurors plays a fundamental role in the Cannes Lions judging process. This talented line-up of industry experts will bring us one step closer to defining the creative benchmark on the global stage this June. I’d like to extend my gratitude for their hard work in curating the work that will go on to be awarded and recognised at the Festival this year."
Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS, added: "We’re delighted to have representation from 12 new markets on the Shortlisting Jury this year, bringing a breadth of perspectives and specialisms to the judging process. It’s essential that we have diverse viewpoints and voices in this crucial stage of judging, and we’re looking forward to seeing the work that will go on to be shortlisted."