Cannes Lions 2025 names 12 Indians to awarding juries

Cannes Lions has announced the jury members for its 2025 International Festival of Creativity, set to take place from 16 to 20 June in Cannes, France. This year, 12 professionals from India’s advertising, media, and public relations sectors have been selected to join juries across a variety of categories.
Josy Paul, chairperson and chief creative officer at BBDO India, will serve as jury president for the Sustainable Development Goals Lions. Other jury members from India include:
Russell Barrett, chief creative experience officer, TBWA\India – Brand Experience & Activation Lions
Vikram Pandey, chief creative officer, Leo – Creative Data Lions
Mahima Mathur, creative director, DDB Mudra Group – Design Lions
Prasoon Joshi, chairman, APAC, McCann Worldgroup – Entertainment Lions
Harshad Rajadhyaksha, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India – Entertainment Lions for Music
Murtuza Madraswala, Head of marketing, content and communications, NBA India – Entertainment Lions for Sport
Harman Dhillon, executive director – beauty and wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever – Glass: The Lion for Change
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM – Media Lions
Pallavi Chakravarti, founder and chief creative officer, Fundamental – Outdoor Lions
Archana Jain, CEO, PR Pundit Havas Red – PR Lions
Mayuresh Dubhashi, chief creative officer, FCB India – Social & Creator Lions
The jury members will evaluate work submitted from around the world and help determine the winners in their respective categories.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “The Cannes Lions Awarding Jury plays a vital role in setting the global benchmark for creative excellence. This year’s line-up brings together some of the most highly respected and accomplished industry talent from around the world. Their expertise will help define the creative standards that continue to drive our industry forward and spotlight the power of creativity as a catalyst for meaningful business growth and transformation.”
Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS, added, “The Awarding Jury comprises some of the most respected talent from across the global industry. This year, we’re welcoming Jury members from 52 markets, including first-time representation from Ivory Coast and Kazakhstan and our highest-ever representation from Africa, Asia and the Middle East. We’re delighted to bring such a breadth of voices and perspectives into the Jury rooms, and we thank all of our Jurors in advance for the dedication and care they bring to the process.”