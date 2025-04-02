Cannes Lions announces 2025 speaker line-up

Cannes Lions has announced its initial line-up of speakers for the 2025 festival, featuring prominent Indian professionals from media, marketing, and advertising. The list includes YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Infosys Chief Marketing Officer Sumit Virmani, Mastercard’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Raja Rajamannar, Saatchi & Saatchi’s Brand Director - Strategy Ananya Srikanth Rao, and Diet Paratha founder Anita Chhiba.
Neal Mohan, who took over as YouTube’s CEO in 2023, will discuss digital content trends, AI-driven media strategies, and the evolving creator economy. Before leading YouTube, he held key roles in digital advertising at Google and DoubleClick. Sumit Virmani, Global CMO of Infosys, is expected to share insights on brand positioning, digital transformation, and marketing strategy. He has been recognised for his contributions to the IT services sector and global branding efforts.
Raja Rajamannar, who leads Mastercard’s marketing and communications, brings expertise in experiential and multisensory marketing. His participation will likely cover shifts in consumer engagement and advertising strategies. Ananya Srikanth Rao, Brand Director - Strategy at Saatchi & Saatchi, has played a role in India’s recognition at international advertising forums, including Cannes Lions. She has served as a juror at major creative festivals and has been recognised for her contributions to advertising strategy.
Anita Chhiba, founder of Diet Paratha, focuses on increasing South Asian representation in creative industries. Her work spans advertising, brand collaborations, and community building.
The festival, scheduled for June 2025, is expected to explore themes such as AI, digital monetisation, and media innovation, with contributions from these Indian industry leaders.