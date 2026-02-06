Canva integrates Brand Kits into ChatGPT for AI designs

Canva has expanded its integration with ChatGPT, allowing users to generate designs that automatically align with their Canva Brand Kit.
The update enables the chatbot users to create visual content that reflects a brand’s approved colours, fonts and logos without requiring manual adjustments. The feature is intended to address a common limitation of AI-generated visuals, which often require additional editing to meet brand standards.
The integration brings the platform’s brand and design tools directly into AI-driven workflows. Users can generate presentations, social media posts and other visual materials within ChatGPT while maintaining brand consistency.
The update follows a recent rollout of similar capabilities in Anthropic’s Claude and reflects broader efforts to position its platform as a design layer within AI systems. Its design tools are increasingly being used alongside large language models.
Canva said more than 12 million designs have been created through its AI integrations with platforms including ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot over the past year.
Commenting on the development, Anwar Haneef, General Manager & Head of Ecosystem, Canva, said, “The soul of a brand is visual identity, yet it has been the missing puzzle piece in how AI creates. Today, we’re bridging that gap by bringing our design expertise to the daily tools used by millions. Whether you are in ChatGPT or Claude, Canva acts as the connective tissue that quickly turns a text conversation into beautiful brand-aligned visuals. This marks a significant leap in how LLMs and design models can bring creativity and productivity closer than ever.”
The integration allows users who have already set up a Brand Kit in Canva to access branded design tools directly within AI assistants. Users can create and refine designs in real time through the Canva app interface inside ChatGPT.
Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer, eXp Realty, said, “We believe an agent’s personal brand is their X-Factor; it’s the superpower that builds trust before they even enter the room. This integration is a game-changer because it allows agents to scale that superpower without diluting it. By accessing Canva Brand Kits within ChatGPT, our agents can move from a text prompt to a fully branded visual in seconds. Ultimately, this frees our agents to spend less time formatting and more time connecting, ensuring their X-Factor shines through in every digital interaction."