Carat India bags the integrated media mandate for Meesho

Carat India has bagged the integrated media mandate for Meesho, following a multi-agency pitch win with the account being serviced from the agency’s Bangalore office.
As per the mandate, Carat, the media agency from dentsu India, will oversee a comprehensive suite of integrated and full-funnel media solutions for the brand. Under the leadership of Sanchayeeta Verma, CEO of Carat India, and Anita Kotwani, CEO of Media, South Asia, dentsu, the agency will provide brand solutions intricately aligned with evolving consumer behaviours, integrating modern thinking and future-led technologies.
Carat will empower Meesho to take significant strides in reaching out to consumers, fulfilling its vision of becoming the preferred e-commerce destination for the next billion users in the country. The agency will deliver top-notch, client-centric, data-driven solutions, emphasizing digital transformation and fostering audience engagement. Additionally, Carat will craft strategies reinforcing the brand’s commitment to fostering commercial success for small businesses and entrepreneurs in India. Leveraging the network’s marketing, technology, and consultancy expertise, the agency will focus on creating distinctively tailored solutions for Meesho.
Commenting on the win, Sanchayeeta Verma, CEO, of Carat India said, “Partnering with Meesho is a game-changer, a chance to rewrite the e-commerce playbook for Bharat. Our strategy? A finely tuned team structure meticulously crafted to fuel Meesho's ascent & growth. Moreover, our industry-leading tools will act as an added advantage to strategize, plan, implement, and measure across the full funnel. It is this unique combination that has enabled us to secure this remarkable and prestigious opportunity.”
Anita Kotwani, CEO, of Media, South Asia, dentsu added, “Welcoming Meesho aboard is a thrilling milestone, as we eagerly anticipate steering the company's mission of democratizing internet commerce in India. Our proposal was more than just compelling; it was a holistic journey, spanning from branding and performance to data-driven analytics and an inventive media & content strategy. We're confident that our collaboration will not only fuel Meesho's long-term strategic growth but also drive our own evolution!”
Soumitra Choubey, Associate Director, Brand Marketing, Meesho remarked, “As we embark on this exciting journey with Carat India, we are thrilled to elevate Meesho's presence among India’s Active Internet user base. With Carat's comprehensive media solutions and our shared vision for innovation, we are poised to redefine the e-commerce experience for the next billion users. Together, we look forward to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and consumer insights to create impactful strategies that drive both brand growth and empower small businesses nationwide.”