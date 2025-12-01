CaratLane onboards Kayadu Lohar as regional brand ambassador

CaratLane, a Tata-owned jewellery brand, has signed actor Kayadu Lohar as its regional brand ambassador and introduced her through a new regional campaign titled ‘Written in the Stars.’
The campaign film features Lohar in a story about a modern proposal shaped by family involvement and traditional values. The campaign highlights the merging of contemporary relationships with cultural expectations.
Speaking about the association and the campaign, Saumen Bhaumik, Managing Director of CaratLane, said, “Proposals don’t follow a script; they happen when the heart is ready. And that moment feels even more special when it happens alongside family, culture and tradition. This film holds that emotion with a lot of honesty. At CaratLane, we design jewellery to express these feelings and to mark moments that matter. Kayadu brings this alive beautifully, and we’re delighted to welcome her as our Regional Brand Ambassador.”
Talking about the collaboration, Parikshit Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer at BBH India, which conceptualised the film, said, “Our story reflects today’s relationships, modern in expression yet firmly grounded in family. The film captures the true spirit of commitment, making the moment both intimate and memorable, with a charming twist in the end.”