Carrera Eyewear appoints cricketer Pat Cummins as brand ambassador

Carrera Eyewear, a brand under the Safilo Group, has extended its partnership with Australian cricketer Pat Cummins for 2025. The renewed collaboration includes an early release of the upcoming CARRERA | PAT CUMMINS selection.
Cummins, who currently captains Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has established himself as one of the world’s leading fast bowlers and a consistent presence in international cricket. Under his captaincy, Australia secured the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2021–2023 World Test Championship. He continues to play a key leadership role in domestic and international formats.
The partnership, which began in 2023, reflects Carrera’s ongoing engagement with athletes across sport and lifestyle segments.
Carrera Eyewear is part of the Italy-based Safilo Group, which designs, manufactures, and distributes prescription eyewear, sunglasses, and sports accessories. The new collection is expected to launch later this year.