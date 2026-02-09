Cars24 updates brand identity to align with its consumer engagement

Cars24 has rolled out a refreshed brand identity as it updates how it presents itself to customers.
Founded in 2015, Cars24 entered a used-car market that was fragmented and often difficult for customers to navigate. In its early years, the brand adopted an all-caps identity - CARS24 - which it said reflected the need to be highly visible as it expanded.
Over time, the brand said customer engagement with the platform changed, with users returning at different stages of their lives, including when relocating or changing vehicle needs. As Cars24’s business expanded beyond one-time transactions, the earlier brand identity was reassessed.
Commenting on the development, Vikram Chopra, founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cars24, said, “When we started, being loud helped. But as the company and the team grew, the work started speaking for itself. This change is about reflecting who we are today, calmer, more human and focused on earning trust over time.”
As part of the update, the brand name has shifted from CARS24 to Cars24, moving from an all-caps format to sentence case. The change is intended to reflect a more mature and consistent brand presence.
The refreshed identity includes a new open circular logo. The design is meant to represent continuity and the evolving nature of car ownership, rather than a fixed endpoint.
The brand has also updated its brand colour, replacing its earlier blue with a brighter shade. The change aligns with how it wants to present itself to customers.
While its products and services will continue to evolve, the new identity is intended to remain in place as the brand grows further.
The refresh aligns with the brand’s stated long-term focus on supporting decisions related to buying, selling and owning cars.