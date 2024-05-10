Casagrand onboards Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador

Casagrand, a real estate developer from South India, has onboarded Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador.
In line with this, the company has also rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign titled 'The Greatest Living Experience' across print, online, electronic, and digital platforms, spanning across the country.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr Ravichandran K, Vice-President of Marketing, Casagrand, said "We are happy to welcome Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on board as the face of our latest masterpiece in Bengaluru. Kareena embodies grace, elegance, and a timeless appeal that resonates with audiences across the nation. Her versatile talent, coupled with her magnetic charm, makes her the perfect fit to represent our project. As a style icon and a role model for millions, Kareena effortlessly embodies the essence of our ethos, bringing authenticity and credibility to our message. With her immense popularity and influence, we are confident that she will captivate hearts and minds, driving unparalleled engagement and resonance for our campaign. Together, we look forward to creating a compelling narrative that not only captures attention but also inspires and connects with our audience on a deeper level.”