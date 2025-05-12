Casagrand names Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the face of its Hyderabad project

In a celebrity-brand collaboration, South Indian real estate developer Casagrand has signed actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the face of its latest luxury project, Casagrand Belair, in Hyderabad. The move comes as part of the company’s broader marketing push, which includes a multi-platform campaign aimed at building visibility around the high-end residential development.
The partnership pairs the actor’s pan-Indian appeal and aspirational image with Casagrand’s ambitions in the luxury real estate space. Her association is expected to enhance the brand’s reach among urban homebuyers, particularly in Hyderabad’s competitive property market.
Commenting on the brand new campaign, Diptakirti Chaudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer, Casagrand, said, “At Casagrand, we believe in creating not just homes, but iconic lifestyles. Our partnership with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Casagrand Belair is a natural extension of this philosophy. Samantha isn’t just a star; she is a symbol of elegance, ambition, and refinement - qualities that perfectly align with the world of luxury we are crafting at Casagrand Belair. This campaign is designed to transcend traditional marketing, offering an immersive experience that reflects the luxury and sophistication of the project. With her captivating presence, we are confident that Samantha will connect with our audience on a deeper level, making Casagrand Belair not just a place to live, but a statement of the life you’ve always aspired to.”