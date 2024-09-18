Cashify appoints Ujjwal Sinha as Head of Marketing

Cashify announced the appointment of Ujjwal Sinha as Head of Marketing. With over 15 years of experience in the marketing domain, Sinha brings knowledge and expertise to the company, strengthening the brand's leadership team.
In his new role, Sinha will oversee and direct all aspects of consumer marketing at Cashify, guiding the company’s marketing initiatives, in the re-commerce industry.
Before joining the brand, Sinha served as Associate Vice President of Marketing at CARS24, where he helped in driving business growth through marketing strategies.
Coming from auto industry re-commerce, at CARS24, he led the growth marketing for the supply side, optimising marketing efforts through data and technology. He led media planning, buying, and offline efforts, ensuring the brand’s physical presence across multiple. Prior to this, Sinha held senior marketing positions at AutoPortal India and Tata Motors.
“We are thrilled to have Ujjwal join our team,” said Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder & CMO of Cashify. “Building a strong team has always been key to our vision, and with Ujjwal on board, we're excited about the growth and opportunities ahead. We are confident that joining forces with talented people will definitely help us grow, innovate and redefine the re-commerce industry in India.”