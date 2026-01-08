Cashify elevates Raghvendra Singh to Chief Technology Officer

Cashify has appointed Raghvendra Singh as its Chief Technology Officer, effective January 1, 2026, the company said on Tuesday.
Singh was previously Head of Engineering at Cashify and has held several leadership roles at the brand, including Senior Vice President and Vice President of Engineering.
In his new role, Singh will oversee the brand’s technology strategy and execution, including platform architecture, engineering, infrastructure and security.
Commenting on the appointment, Mandeep Manocha, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cashify, said, “As Cashify continues to scale recommerce operations across India, Raghvendra’s leadership becomes increasingly critical. He has played a central role in building the proprietary platforms, data-led pricing, and verification systems that power large-scale device reuse across India. As CTO, he will further strengthen our technology roadmap, ensuring our platforms continue to drive trust, efficiency, and sustainability across the entire device lifecycle.”
Singh has spent more than a decade with the brand and has been involved in developing its consumer platforms and internal systems. He has also led engineering teams during periods of rapid expansion.
Speaking on his appointment, Raghvendra Singh said, “I’m honoured to take on the role of CTO at Cashify. As the company continues to scale at the intersection of technology and the circular economy, my focus will be on shaping a resilient, future-ready technology foundation. This includes embedding AI and data deeply into our platforms and decision systems, strengthening reliability and security, and ensuring our technology roadmap consistently enables faster execution, smarter decisions, and sustainable growth for both the business and our customers.”