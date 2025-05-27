CASHurDRIVE partners with Everest Fleet to expand transit advertising reach

CASHurDRIVE has entered into an exclusive partnership with Everest Fleet, a commercial vehicle operator affiliated with Uber, to offer advertising on over 20,000 vehicles across several major Indian cities.
The agreement will enable CASHurDRIVE to display branded content on Everest Fleet’s cabs and electric vehicles operating in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Advertising formats include cab wraps, full vehicle branding, in-cab screens, and rooftop displays.
According to the companies, the initiative aims to provide advertisers with access to high-traffic urban and intercity routes, supported by data-driven tools such as audience analytics and location-based insights.
Aditya Kapoor, Head, Supply and Electrification, Uber India and South Asia, emphasized the significance of the alliance, “We’re excited about this partnership between Everest Fleet and CASHurDRIVE. It brings new possibilities for brands through smarter use of transit media and technology. We see strong potential in what this collaboration can deliver.”
Siddharth Ladsariya, Founder of Everest Fleet, shared, "Our mission has always been to leverage mobility intelligently. Partnering with CASHurDRIVE enables us to introduce innovative advertising solutions that benefit brands and enhance the overall customer experience by offering added value."
Raghu Khanna, Managing Director of CASHurDRIVE, added, “This is more than just a fleet partnership—it’s a chance to reimagine how brands connect with people on the move. With exclusive access to such a large and premium fleet, we’re creating a new kind of visibility that’s dynamic, mobile, and deeply rooted in everyday urban life.”